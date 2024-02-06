All sections
NewsJanuary 17, 2020

Two teenagers facing felony charges in June 4 shooting in Cape

Two teenagers are in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail for their alleged involvement in a June 4 armed robbery in Cape Girardeau, which hospitalized a victim with a gunshot wound to the head. According to court documents, 17-year-old Jayvario R. Presberry and a 15-year-old juvenile are facing felony charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and armed criminal action for their involvement in the shooting...

Ben Matthews
Jayvario R. Presberry
Jayvario R. Presberry

Two teenagers are in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail for their alleged involvement in a June 4 armed robbery in Cape Girardeau, which hospitalized a victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to court documents, 17-year-old Jayvario R. Presberry and a 15-year-old juvenile are facing felony charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and armed criminal action for their involvement in the shooting.

The incident occurred at about 6 p.m. inside of a vacant residence in the 600 block of South Park Street, according to a probable-cause statement written by Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Brian S. Vassalli.

According to the statement, witnesses observed Presberry and the juvenile, who was 14 years old at the time, enter the vacant residence with the victim.

A short time later, witnesses heard a “pop” and the victim came “tumbling” out the front door covered in blood, Vassalli wrote.

The victim told a witness “they were going to kill him if he didn’t leave within 30 minutes,” according to the statement, he then entered a vehicle and left the area.

Officers conducted a protective sweep of the residence upon their arrival and located no individuals inside, according to the statement, but blood was found in the living room area and led to a kitchen area where one .22 caliber shell casing was recovered.

At about 6:16 p.m., the victim arrived at a local hospital where officers made contact with him, Vassalli wrote.

The victim told officers he arrived at the vacant residence to purchase marijuana, Vassalli wrote, and once inside the residence, the two suspects tried to grab him and began yelling “give me your money!”

According to the statement, the victim told officers he was able to throw one of the suspects off him, but at the same time the victim felt something strike the back of his head, which caused his senses to blur.

The victim’s wallet and its contents were taken during the incident, Vassalli wrote. He was eventually transported to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment.

The felony charges of first-degree robbery and first-degree assault are punishable by 10 to 30 years in prison, and the felony charge of armed criminal action is punishable by at least three years in prison.

