Two teenagers facing felony charges in June 4 shooting in Cape

Two teenagers are in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail for their alleged involvement in a June 4 armed robbery in Cape Girardeau, which hospitalized a victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to court documents, 17-year-old Jayvario R. Presberry and a 15-year-old juvenile are facing felony charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and armed criminal action for their involvement in the shooting.

The incident occurred at about 6 p.m. inside of a vacant residence in the 600 block of South Park Street, according to a probable-cause statement written by Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Brian S. Vassalli.

According to the statement, witnesses observed Presberry and the juvenile, who was 14 years old at the time, enter the vacant residence with the victim.

A short time later, witnesses heard a “pop” and the victim came “tumbling” out the front door covered in blood, Vassalli wrote.

The victim told a witness “they were going to kill him if he didn’t leave within 30 minutes,” according to the statement, he then entered a vehicle and left the area.