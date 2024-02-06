All sections
NewsOctober 6, 2022

Two suspects sought in Perry County after chase

Perry County, Missouri, authorities are searching for two suspects connected with an alleged stolen vehicle and chase Wednesday that involved a head-on crash with a Sheriff's Office vehicle. A release from Perry County Sheriff's Office detective Jason Klaus -- who recently assumed managerial duties with the department in the wake of the sheriff resigning office and Coroner Bill Bohnert being named to the position in accordance with state law -- indicated the episode began about 9:30 a.m. ...

Southeast Missourian

Perry County, Missouri, authorities are searching for two suspects connected with an alleged stolen vehicle and chase Wednesday that involved a head-on crash with a Sheriff's Office vehicle.

A release from Perry County Sheriff's Office detective Jason Klaus — who recently assumed managerial duties with the department in the wake of the sheriff resigning office and Coroner Bill Bohnert being named to the position in accordance with state law — indicated the episode began about 9:30 a.m. as two deputy sheriffs observed a vehicle matching the description of a stolen vehicle near Route B and Interstate 55 near Biehle, Missouri.

The deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the two suspects did not yield, according to the release. The vehicle left the interstate near the 126-mile marker and traveled north in the southbound lanes for a short distance. The deputies used a turn-around lane to change direction, but the suspects crashed head-on into their vehicle, rendering it inoperable. The release said the suspects traveled north to about the 127-mile marker, where they crashed and the vehicle caught fire.

Neither of the deputies suffered significant injuries.

The release said the suspects fled on foot. Shortly afterward, an area resident reported that his home security system caught images of the suspects on his property.

The suspects were described as a black male with a dreadlock hairstyle, wearing a white hoodie, black pants and white shoes and a black male wearing a black shirt or jacket with black shoes that have white soles.

The release said the public should consider the men armed and dangerous.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident or the suspects to contact the Sheriff's Office at (573) 547-4576.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

