Two suspects in Ellington slayings are arrested in Ohio

ELLINGTON, Mo. -- Two men were arrested Saturday in Ohio for the killing of two people in Ellington.

Timothy Callahan, 44, of Farmington, Missouri, and David Young, 67, of Ironton, Missouri, were taken into custody without incident at a motel in Deerfield Township, Ohio, where investigators were led during the investigation, according to Sgt. Jeff Kinder of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

They each were charged in Reynolds County Circuit Court with two counts of first-degree murder.