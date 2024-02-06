All sections
October 30, 2017

Two suspects in Ellington slayings are arrested in Ohio

Standard Democrat

ELLINGTON, Mo. -- Two men were arrested Saturday in Ohio for the killing of two people in Ellington.

Timothy Callahan, 44, of Farmington, Missouri, and David Young, 67, of Ironton, Missouri, were taken into custody without incident at a motel in Deerfield Township, Ohio, where investigators were led during the investigation, according to Sgt. Jeff Kinder of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

They each were charged in Reynolds County Circuit Court with two counts of first-degree murder.

The arrests stem from when three people were shot Oct. 18 at a rural Reynolds County home near Ellington. James Nance, 86, and his wife Janet Nance, 72, died from the attack. A 73-year-old woman also was injured.

Callahan and Young are being held without bond, and extradition proceedings are underway in the state of Ohio, Kinder said.

This case was investigated by troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control, the Reynolds County Sheriff's Department and several Southeast Missouri law-enforcement agencies, Ohio law-enforcement agencies and federal authorities.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

