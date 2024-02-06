All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 23, 2021

Two suffer minor injuries in two-vehicle accident at Mount Auburn, Themis intersection

Two people were treated for minor injuries Thursday night following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Mount Auburn Road and Themis Street. According to Sgt. Joey Hann of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, a passenger car was traveling east on Themis and needed to cross Mount Auburn. An SUV traveling west on Themis attempted to turn left into the southbound lane of Mount Auburn and the two vehicles collided...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
A two-vehicle accident slowed traffic Thursday evening at the intersection of North Mount Auburn Road and Themis Street.
A two-vehicle accident slowed traffic Thursday evening at the intersection of North Mount Auburn Road and Themis Street.J.C. Reeves

Two people were treated for minor injuries Thursday night following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Mount Auburn Road and Themis Street.

According to Sgt. Joey Hann of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, a passenger car was traveling east on Themis and needed to cross Mount Auburn. An SUV traveling west on Themis attempted to turn left into the southbound lane of Mount Auburn and the two vehicles collided.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The driver of the passenger car was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for neck pain, and the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and a precautionary check up by a friend. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Traffic was slowed for approximately 15 minutes, and drivers traveling north on Mount Auburn were required to take a detour around the scene before all lanes were cleared.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at ...
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response effor...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy