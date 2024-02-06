Two people were treated for minor injuries Thursday night following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Mount Auburn Road and Themis Street.
According to Sgt. Joey Hann of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, a passenger car was traveling east on Themis and needed to cross Mount Auburn. An SUV traveling west on Themis attempted to turn left into the southbound lane of Mount Auburn and the two vehicles collided.
The driver of the passenger car was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for neck pain, and the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and a precautionary check up by a friend. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Traffic was slowed for approximately 15 minutes, and drivers traveling north on Mount Auburn were required to take a detour around the scene before all lanes were cleared.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.