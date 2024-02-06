Two suffer minor injuries from house fire

Two occupants of a house in Cape Girardeau that caught fire because of a child playing with a lighter Thursday morning suffered minor injuries while escaping the blaze.

The fire at 548 S. Hanover St. was reported at 8:47 a.m. Thursday, according to a report from battalion chief Brad Dillow.

Seven people were in the house at the time. All escaped the flames, but two suffered minor injuries, the report stated. According to a Southeast Missourian photographer, the injuries were cuts and burns.