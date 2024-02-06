All sections
December 8, 2017

Two suffer minor injuries from house fire

Two occupants of a house in Cape Girardeau that caught fire because of a child playing with a lighter Thursday morning suffered minor injuries while escaping the blaze. The fire at 548 S. Hanover St. was reported at 8:47 a.m. Thursday, according to a report from battalion chief Brad Dillow...

Southeast Missourian
Cape Girardeau firefighters battle a house fire at 548 S. Hanover St. on Thursday morning. The fire was declared accidental from a small child playing with a lighter that ignited a couch. All seven occupants escaped the fire in the house, but two had minor injuries.
Cape Girardeau firefighters battle a house fire at 548 S. Hanover St. on Thursday morning. The fire was declared accidental from a small child playing with a lighter that ignited a couch. All seven occupants escaped the fire in the house, but two had minor injuries.

Two occupants of a house in Cape Girardeau that caught fire because of a child playing with a lighter Thursday morning suffered minor injuries while escaping the blaze.

The fire at 548 S. Hanover St. was reported at 8:47 a.m. Thursday, according to a report from battalion chief Brad Dillow.

Seven people were in the house at the time. All escaped the flames, but two suffered minor injuries, the report stated. According to a Southeast Missourian photographer, the injuries were cuts and burns.

Cape Girardeau firefighters were on the scene two hours to bring the blaze under control. Firefighting units from Scott City and Jackson assisted.

According to the report, the family was alerted to the fire by smoke detectors. The blaze was determined to have started by a small child playing with a lighter, the report stated.

Cape Girardeau Fire Department fight a house fire Thursday morning at 548 S. Hanover in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau Fire Department fight a house fire Thursday morning at 548 S. Hanover in Cape Girardeau.

The house sustained moderate fire and smoke damage estimated at $25,000.

