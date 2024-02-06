Two suffer minor injuries from house fire

Two occupants of a house in Cape Girardeau that caught fire because of a child playing with a lighter Thursday morning suffered minor injuries while escaping the blaze.
The fire at 548 S. Hanover St. was reported at 8:47 a.m. Thursday, according to a report from battalion chief Brad Dillow.
Seven people were in the house at the time. All escaped the flames, but two suffered minor injuries, the report stated. According to a Southeast Missourian photographer, the injuries were cuts and burns.
Cape Girardeau firefighters were on the scene two hours to bring the blaze under control. Firefighting units from Scott City and Jackson assisted.
According to the report, the family was alerted to the fire by smoke detectors. The blaze was determined to have started by a small child playing with a lighter, the report stated.
The house sustained moderate fire and smoke damage estimated at $25,000.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.