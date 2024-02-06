Two St. Louis-area cops shot but saved by bulletproof vests

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. -- A gunman shot two suburban St. Louis police officers in the torso before barricading himself inside a home Thursday, but bulletproof vests saved both officers from serious injury.

The shooting happened in the city of Bellefontaine Neighbors. The two officers -- a 44-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman -- were hospitalized briefly with bruising and checked for internal injuries, said St. Louis County police spokesman Shawn McGuire.

Both were released by midday and are expected to recover.

"By God's will, both officers were struck in a location where they had protection," McGuire said.

The 37-year-old suspect was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after exchanging gunfire with police during a standoff that lasted more than seven hours, police said.

The man was expected to survive.