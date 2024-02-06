Two sought in connection with Bollinger County shooting

Authorities are searching for two suspects in connection with a Bollinger County, Missouri, shooting.

According to a release posted on social media by Sheriff Casey Graham, an arrest warrant has been issued for Christian Knotts, 18, of Jackson.

He is a Black male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with dark hair.

Also sought in the case is Levi Fortner, 24, of Cape Girardeau. Fortner, white, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown hair.