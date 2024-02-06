All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 9, 2023
Two sought in connection with Bollinger County shooting
Authorities are searching for two suspects in connection with a Bollinger County, Missouri, shooting...
Southeast Missourian
Christian Knotts
Christian Knotts

Authorities are searching for two suspects in connection with a Bollinger County, Missouri, shooting.

According to a release posted on social media by Sheriff Casey Graham, an arrest warrant has been issued for Christian Knotts, 18, of Jackson.

He is a Black male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with dark hair.

Wysiwyg image
Wysiwyg image

Also sought in the case is Levi Fortner, 24, of Cape Girardeau. Fortner, white, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown hair.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The men are suspects in a shooting on Highway 34 East in Bollinger County. The shooting occurred Monday, June 5.

The arrest warrants list charges of first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

Levi Fortner
Levi Fortner
Levi Fortner
Levi Fortner

Authorities ask anyone with information about the suspects’ whereabouts to contact the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office at (573) 238-2633.

Graham said both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy