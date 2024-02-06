Two sought in connection with Bollinger County shooting

Authorities are searching for two suspects in connection with a Bollinger County, Missouri, shooting.
According to a release posted on social media by Sheriff Casey Graham, an arrest warrant has been issued for Christian Knotts, 18, of Jackson.
He is a Black male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with dark hair.
Also sought in the case is Levi Fortner, 24, of Cape Girardeau. Fortner, white, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown hair.
The men are suspects in a shooting on Highway 34 East in Bollinger County. The shooting occurred Monday, June 5.
The arrest warrants list charges of first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.
Authorities ask anyone with information about the suspects’ whereabouts to contact the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office at (573) 238-2633.
Graham said both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen.
