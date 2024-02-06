Two shots-fired calls Sunday afternoon near William St., one injured

An argument between two men near the 800 block of William Street led to a suspect pulling out a handgun and shooting a victim in the leg Sunday in Cape Girardeau, according to police Sgt. Joey Hann.
Dispatchers notified officers of a person with a gunshot injury at about 6:30 p.m. in the 800 block of William Street.
The victim was driven to a hospital by a friend where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, Hann stated via text message Sunday night.
No suspect information has been released.
A different report of shots fired was investigated about two and a half hours earlier near the area of South Benton and William streets.
At least four Cape Girardeau police patrol units were seen at about 4:15 p.m. at 736 William St. as officers searched a black Chevrolet SUV in the parking lot of Family Dollar.
The vehicle matched the description of a suspect vehicle reported to have been seen leaving the area where the gunshot was reported to have been fired.
According to Hann, officers conducted a vehicle search and interviewed the occupant of the vehicle.
No evidence was located to indicate a weapon had been fired from the vehicle and the driver was released, Hann stated. No further suspects, victims or property damage have been reported in relation to the 4 p.m. report.
At this time, Hann stated it is unknown whether the two reports of shots fired are related.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.