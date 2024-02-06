All sections
NewsMarch 31, 2020
Two shots-fired calls Sunday afternoon near William St., one injured
An argument between two men near the 800 block of William Street led to a suspect pulling out a handgun and shooting a victim in the leg Sunday in Cape Girardeau, according to police Sgt. Joey Hann. Dispatchers notified officers of a person with a gunshot injury at about 6:30 p.m. in the 800 block of William Street...
Ben Matthews
Cape Girardeau police patrolman Ethan Garnett walks toward his patrol vehicle after responding to a report of a person shot in the 800 block of William Street on Sunday in Cape Girardeau. According to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, the victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
BEN MATTHEWS

An argument between two men near the 800 block of William Street led to a suspect pulling out a handgun and shooting a victim in the leg Sunday in Cape Girardeau, according to police Sgt. Joey Hann.

Dispatchers notified officers of a person with a gunshot injury at about 6:30 p.m. in the 800 block of William Street.

The victim was driven to a hospital by a friend where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, Hann stated via text message Sunday night.

No suspect information has been released.

A different report of shots fired was investigated about two and a half hours earlier near the area of South Benton and William streets.

Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department patrol near the 800 block of William Street early Sunday night in Cape Girardeau. Officers responded to the 800 block of William Street twice Sunday afternoon in reference to reports of shots fired, and one victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
BEN MATTHEWS

At least four Cape Girardeau police patrol units were seen at about 4:15 p.m. at 736 William St. as officers searched a black Chevrolet SUV in the parking lot of Family Dollar.

The vehicle matched the description of a suspect vehicle reported to have been seen leaving the area where the gunshot was reported to have been fired.

According to Hann, officers conducted a vehicle search and interviewed the occupant of the vehicle.

No evidence was located to indicate a weapon had been fired from the vehicle and the driver was released, Hann stated. No further suspects, victims or property damage have been reported in relation to the 4 p.m. report.

At this time, Hann stated it is unknown whether the two reports of shots fired are related.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

