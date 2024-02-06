Two shots-fired calls Sunday afternoon near William St., one injured

An argument between two men near the 800 block of William Street led to a suspect pulling out a handgun and shooting a victim in the leg Sunday in Cape Girardeau, according to police Sgt. Joey Hann.

Dispatchers notified officers of a person with a gunshot injury at about 6:30 p.m. in the 800 block of William Street.

The victim was driven to a hospital by a friend where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, Hann stated via text message Sunday night.

No suspect information has been released.

A different report of shots fired was investigated about two and a half hours earlier near the area of South Benton and William streets.