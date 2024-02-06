Two seriously injured in crash

A crash Oct. 16 on Highway 25 south of Jackson left two people seriously injured and two others with minor injuries.

According to a report, filed by Missouri Highway Patrol Troop E, a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Colton Friese, 19, of Jackson was northbound on Highway 25 about 4:30 p.m. and failed to yield to a 2003 GMC 1500 driven by Jessica Moore, 37, of Cape Girardeau, also northbound, and struck Moore’s vehicle in the rear. Then, Friese’s vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a southbound 2009 Dodge Ram driven by Roger Williams, 48, of Jackson.

Friese and Williams suffered serious injuries and were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Moore and a 13-year-old juvenile in her vehicle suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle.

The report does not indicate whether any citations were issued.