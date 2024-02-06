All sections
NewsOctober 23, 2020

Two seriously injured in crash

A crash Oct. 16 on Highway 25 south of Jackson left two people seriously injured and two others with minor injuries. According to a report, filed by Missouri Highway Patrol Troop E, a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Colton Friese, 19, of Jackson was northbound on Highway 25 about 4:30 p.m. and failed to yield ...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr

A crash Oct. 16 on Highway 25 south of Jackson left two people seriously injured and two others with minor injuries.

According to a report, filed by Missouri Highway Patrol Troop E, a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Colton Friese, 19, of Jackson was northbound on Highway 25 about 4:30 p.m. and failed to yield to a 2003 GMC 1500 driven by Jessica Moore, 37, of Cape Girardeau, also northbound, and struck Moore’s vehicle in the rear. Then, Friese’s vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a southbound 2009 Dodge Ram driven by Roger Williams, 48, of Jackson.

Friese and Williams suffered serious injuries and were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Moore and a 13-year-old juvenile in her vehicle suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle.

The report does not indicate whether any citations were issued.

According to an online request for information, Tonya Smith Snell, Friese’s mother, said, as of Thursday he remains in “very critical condition” at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis but is making small steps toward recovering. Thus far, his injuries have required surgeries on his left and right legs and right arm. He will also require surgery on his left arm and pelvis. His spleen has been removed, and his diaphragm required repair as well. Snell said “his brain still hasn’t allowed him to wake up since the wreck.”

By phone Thursday, Snell said he has had rods implanted in his legs and arms and will have a plate attached to his pelvis at some point.

A fundraising effort, Colton’s Crew, has been started at Regions Bank. To donate, contact the bank or use Paypal (coltons_crew@yahoo.com) or Venmo (Coltons Crew or @coltons_crew).

A social media post earlier this week indicated Williams was in Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis awaiting surgery. Williams said by direct message Thursday afternoon he was in “lots of pain” and facing a “long road ahead.” He declined to speak to his specific injuries.

Local News
