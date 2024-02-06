Two seeking seat on board of Scott County school district

Two people are seeking a one-year term on the Scott County school board. In Tuesday's general election, Kindel Ward is facing Todd Hall. Superintendent Bradley Kolwyck said Sunday the district's bond issue proposal, also on the ballot, would fund several projects, including "a safe and secure middle school entrance; a building with classroom, locker rooms, weight room and storage space; HVAC replacement in high school gym and other locations throughout; high school gym bleachers; baseball and softball field lighting; other repairs and maintenance as funds are available.". ...