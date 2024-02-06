All sections
NewsAugust 1, 2020

Two Scott County Commission seats up for grabs

Republican candidates are seeking two seats on the presiding body in Scott County, the county commission. Candidates for the county's First District seat are Terry Cole and John Graham. In November, the winner in the Republican race will face incumbent Dennis E. Ziegenhorn, who is unopposed on the Democratic ballot...

Standard Democrat

Republican candidates are seeking two seats on the presiding body in Scott County, the county commission.

Candidates for the county's First District seat are Terry Cole and John Graham. In November, the winner in the Republican race will face incumbent Dennis E. Ziegenhorn, who is unopposed on the Democratic ballot.

Three Republicans, Mike Adams, Mike Backfisch Jr. and Monty W. Keesee, filed for the office of Second District commissioner in Scott County. Democrat Donnie Kiefer is unopposed on his party's ballot for the office.

Local News
