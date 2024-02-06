Two Scott City cheerleaders will perform in London New Year's parade

It's just like in the movies. Two cheerleaders from Scott City will head across the Atlantic Ocean next week to perform in the London New Year's Day Parade with 650 other high-school cheerleaders to represent Varsity Spirit.

While it may seem like a fairy tale, their tickets to this once-in-a-lifetime experience come solely through hard work and talent.

Scott City senior Alexis Lewallen is one of those two cheerleaders who will make the trip abroad, and she said she's elated. Lewallen's mother, Sarah Burford, said her daughter has been cheering since she was little. It was all those years of cheering and mastering technical skills that paved the way to London.

Her mother was a student and cheerleader at Three Rivers Community College when Lewallen was born. She said many of her childhood days were spent in a mini-cheerleading uniform, like her mother's.

When she was 5 or 6 years old, Lewallen said she began cheering at Athletes Plus Cheerleading Training Center, where her mother was a coach.

Flash forward several years and Lewallen is still working to hone her craft.

After attending a Universal Cheerleaders Association summer camp, Lewallen said she was given the chance to try out as an All-American Cheerleader. At the end of that camp, she and classmate Jasmine Barajas were named All-American.

The two were given the choice between several high-profile events, such as the Disney Citrus Bowl, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade or the London New Year's Day Parade.

The choice for them was clear.

Lewallen said the two have plans to sightsee during their weeklong stay. They'll visit Buckingham Palace, Big Ben and the London Eye.