Two Saturday fundraisers to send proceeds to local animal shelter

A pair of fundraisers Saturday, May 6, in Southeast Missouri will benefit Southeast Missouri Pets.

Mystic Market of SEMO in Cape Girardeau and Ales for Tales in Altenburg, Missouri, will both send proceeds to the no-kill, local shelter. Southeast Missouri Pets will have dogs available for on-site adoption at both events.

Susan Abney, owner of Mystic Market, has organized a vendor event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Shawnee Park Center at 836 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau.

At the event, there will be more than 40 vendor booths with crystals, energy healers and tarot readers, among other things.

There will also be food trucks in the parking lot.

The entry fee is $5.