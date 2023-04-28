Two Saturday fundraisers to send proceeds to local animal shelter

A pair of fundraisers Saturday, May 6, in Southeast Missouri will benefit Southeast Missouri Pets.
Mystic Market of SEMO in Cape Girardeau and Ales for Tales in Altenburg, Missouri, will both send proceeds to the no-kill, local shelter. Southeast Missouri Pets will have dogs available for on-site adoption at both events.
Susan Abney, owner of Mystic Market, has organized a vendor event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Shawnee Park Center at 836 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau.
At the event, there will be more than 40 vendor booths with crystals, energy healers and tarot readers, among other things.
There will also be food trucks in the parking lot.
The entry fee is $5.
"My goal is to raise $4,000 for SEMO pets. If we raise more than that, I would be ecstatic because that money does not go to us. It goes directly to them. I'm all about helping small businesses. And you know, just getting the word out about our spiritual community," Abney said about the event and her hopes for it.
Hop Heads Brewery Club will host Ales for Tails, a beer sampling event from 1 to 5 p.m. at Saxony Hills Brewery at 303 Maple St. in Altenburg.
The event will feature more than 30 beers to sample, an in-person raffle, live music and a 50/50 drawing.
"We love our communities and want to give back to them. We also share a passion for helping abandoned and neglected animals," brewery club member Daniel Foster said in a news release.
There is a $25 entry fee for the event.
Jenn Farmer, executive director for Southeast Missouri Pets, said she is excited to partner with both events to help raise funds for the shelter that helps more than 3,000 animals per year.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.