NewsJanuary 4, 2017

Two people hurt in Kingshighway accident

Two people were injured in a four-vehicle traffic accident about 5 p.m. Tuesday on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, police said. The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, according to Cape Girardeau police officer Richard McCall. Northbound lanes of Kingshighway were blocked, but emergency personnel had the roadway clear by 5:30 p.m., McCall said...

Southeast Missourian
Cape Girardeau Police and firefighters respond to a multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday evening near the 2000 block of North Kingshighway.
Cape Girardeau Police and firefighters respond to a multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday evening near the 2000 block of North Kingshighway.Andrew J. Whitaker

Two people were injured in a four-vehicle traffic accident about 5 p.m. Tuesday on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, police said.

The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, according to Cape Girardeau police officer Richard McCall.

Northbound lanes of Kingshighway were blocked, but emergency personnel had the roadway clear by 5:30 p.m., McCall said.

Traffic was detoured onto side streets for about 40 minutes.

A Mini Cooper car sustained extensive front-end damage from the crash, and a Chevrolet Suburban sport-utility vehicle sustained extensive damage on its passenger side.

Cape Girardeau Police and firefighters respond to a multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday evening near the 2000 block of North Kingshighway.
Cape Girardeau Police and firefighters respond to a multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday evening near the 2000 block of North Kingshighway.Andrew J. Whitaker

Pertinent address:

2000 block of North Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

