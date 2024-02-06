Two people hurt in Kingshighway accident

Two people were injured in a four-vehicle traffic accident about 5 p.m. Tuesday on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, police said.
The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, according to Cape Girardeau police officer Richard McCall.
Northbound lanes of Kingshighway were blocked, but emergency personnel had the roadway clear by 5:30 p.m., McCall said.
Traffic was detoured onto side streets for about 40 minutes.
A Mini Cooper car sustained extensive front-end damage from the crash, and a Chevrolet Suburban sport-utility vehicle sustained extensive damage on its passenger side.
Pertinent address:
2000 block of North Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
