Two people hurt in Kingshighway accident

Two people were injured in a four-vehicle traffic accident about 5 p.m. Tuesday on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, police said.

The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, according to Cape Girardeau police officer Richard McCall.

Northbound lanes of Kingshighway were blocked, but emergency personnel had the roadway clear by 5:30 p.m., McCall said.

Traffic was detoured onto side streets for about 40 minutes.