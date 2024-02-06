Two people charged in connection with deadly shooting in Marble Hill

Two individuals have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after a Farmington, Missouri, man was shot and killed Tuesday in Bollinger County.
James Primer and Angela Thompson of Marble Hill, Missouri, have been charged with the murder of Devon Matlock, 31. They are being held in lieu of a $1 million cash-only bond.
Officials with Bollinger County Sheriff's Office said Matlock had been shot Tuesday at a home on State Route JJ. Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted in the investigation.
After a gunshot report was made to the Marble Hill Police Department, Matlock was discovered unresponsive in a vehicle outside of a business. Deputies performed first aid before an ambulance transported Matlock to a hospital. He was later pronounced dead.
Primer and Thompson were later arrested at an unspecified residence.
