Ben and Sicili Hale moved to Cape Girardeau to each pursue masterï¿½s degrees in March 2016; three months before Sicili learned she was pregnant with their sixth child.

This weekend, at Southeast Missouri State Universityï¿½s commencement ceremonies, the couple will receive their diplomas the same way they do most things: on-schedule and together.

ï¿½It takes a little bit of crazy,ï¿½ Sicili said when asked about the coupleï¿½s approach to raising six kids ï¿½ the eldest is 11 ï¿½ while going back to school.

Ben and Sicili Hale help their six children finish up chores Tuesday. Tyler Graef ~ Southeast Missourian

But in the 14 years since they were married, theyï¿½ve found the key to getting things done is doing them together.

ï¿½Our lives have kind of been in parallel,ï¿½ Ben said, tracing their paths from the street they both lived on during junior high in Bountiful, Utah, through their parentsï¿½ independent decisions to move to Florida, to the mission trips in Brazil both he and Sicili completed as young adults shortly before they were wed.

ï¿½We had just kind of followed one another around,ï¿½ Sicili said. ï¿½So we decided we might as well get married.ï¿½

The Hale family, from left, Meleah, Sicili, Tayven, Tyton, Aroan, Ben, Ellana and Rilah pose for a photo Tuesday. The six Hale children have helped with housework while Ben and Sicili have earned their master’s degrees at Southeast Missouri State University, which they will receive this weekend. Tyler Graef ~ Southeast Missourian

Their decision to pursue higher degrees, they said, was in part an extension of their show-donï¿½t-tell approach to parenting.

ï¿½We want to learn and grow,ï¿½ Ben said. ï¿½[Being adults with children] doesnï¿½t stagnate our progression. We want to be able to lead by example.ï¿½

Ben, a novelist who has published more than 20 epic fantasy books ï¿½ one of which publishes today ï¿½ decided to study professional writing, while Siciliï¿½s masterï¿½s is in secondary education. And finally graduating, she said, will be a welcome relief.

Tyton Hale, left, helps his younger sister Rilah adjust an Advent calendar while their brothers and sisters help with other chores Tuesday at the home of Ben and Sicili Hale. Tyler Graef ~ Southeast Missourian

ï¿½Itï¿½s been an adventure,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½Date nights became study nights.ï¿½