Ben and Sicili Hale moved to Cape Girardeau to each pursue masterï¿½s degrees in March 2016; three months before Sicili learned she was pregnant with their sixth child.
This weekend, at Southeast Missouri State Universityï¿½s commencement ceremonies, the couple will receive their diplomas the same way they do most things: on-schedule and together.
ï¿½It takes a little bit of crazy,ï¿½ Sicili said when asked about the coupleï¿½s approach to raising six kids ï¿½ the eldest is 11 ï¿½ while going back to school.
But in the 14 years since they were married, theyï¿½ve found the key to getting things done is doing them together.
ï¿½Our lives have kind of been in parallel,ï¿½ Ben said, tracing their paths from the street they both lived on during junior high in Bountiful, Utah, through their parentsï¿½ independent decisions to move to Florida, to the mission trips in Brazil both he and Sicili completed as young adults shortly before they were wed.
ï¿½We had just kind of followed one another around,ï¿½ Sicili said. ï¿½So we decided we might as well get married.ï¿½
Their decision to pursue higher degrees, they said, was in part an extension of their show-donï¿½t-tell approach to parenting.
ï¿½We want to learn and grow,ï¿½ Ben said. ï¿½[Being adults with children] doesnï¿½t stagnate our progression. We want to be able to lead by example.ï¿½
Ben, a novelist who has published more than 20 epic fantasy books ï¿½ one of which publishes today ï¿½ decided to study professional writing, while Siciliï¿½s masterï¿½s is in secondary education. And finally graduating, she said, will be a welcome relief.
ï¿½Itï¿½s been an adventure,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½Date nights became study nights.ï¿½
And while juggling responsibilities and family time was difficult, she said their children, Ellana, 11, Tyton, 10, Tayven, 8, Aroan, 5, Rilah, 4, and 18-month-old Meleah also chipped in where they could, helping out around the house.
But despite the difficulties, Ben said the process has reaffirmed his and Siciliï¿½s commitment to one another.
ï¿½Itï¿½s how we do things,ï¿½ Ben said. ï¿½When we were first married, we decided we would learn to love everything the other person loved.ï¿½
Thatï¿½s not to say their individual interests are narrow, however.
ï¿½We just do everything better together,ï¿½ Sicili said. ï¿½I snowboard with him and he scrapbooks with me.ï¿½
ï¿½Thatï¿½s the foundation of our relationship,ï¿½ Ben said, although Sicili has yet to cultivate a genuine appreciation of Benï¿½s subtitled kung-fu film collection. But sheï¿½s working on it.
ï¿½Things are less daunting when we do it together,ï¿½ she said.
ï¿½Itï¿½s been hard,ï¿½ Ben agreed. ï¿½Life is hard. But honestly, when is it not hard? So bring on the challenge.ï¿½
ï¿½Come what may,ï¿½ Sicili said. ï¿½And love it.ï¿½
