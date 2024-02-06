Two on Cape council not running again

The Cape Girardeau City Council will have at least two new faces and possibly as many as four next year.

Ward 1 Councilman Joe Uzoaru said Monday he will not seek re-election to a second four-year term.

Newly appointed Ward 6 Councilman Danny Essner said he will not run for the seat in the April 2018 election.

Ward 2 Councilwoman Shelly Moore said she will seek a second term.

Mayor Harry Rediger is term-limited. Ward 5 Councilman Bob Fox announced several months ago he will run for mayor.

Danny Essner

If Fox is elected mayor, the council would appoint someone to fill the vacant Ward 5 seat until an election could be held in August or November 2018, deputy city clerk Bruce Taylor said.

If a primary election is needed, it would be held in August, and the general election would be in November, he said.

People wishing to run for the Ward 1, 2 and 6 council seats and the mayor's seat may pick up nominating petitions at city hall, officials said.

City residents must turn in petitions bearing the signatures of at least 50 registered voters in their wards, or citywide in the case of mayor, to qualify as candidates.

The filing period begins at 8 a.m. Oct. 24 and closes at 5 p.m. Nov. 21, deputy city clerk Bruce Taylor said.

Moore, who was elected in April 2014 to represent a ward on the city's south side, said she is running again because "there are so many unfinished things" she would like to see completed in the community.

Moore said she wants to see improvements to her ward, which is home to many low-income and minority residents.