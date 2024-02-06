Two Scott County incumbents were unseated in Tuesday's primary election.

In complete but unofficial results, Danny Tetley, garnered 2,437 votes in the presiding commissioner's race defeating incumbent Jim Glueck, the second highest vote getter in the race, who finished with 1,458 votes.

"I'm extremely overwhelmed and extremely grateful," Tetley said of the win.

"I never dreamed I would win by that many votes," Tetley added later.

The Republican nominee for commissioner said his three opponents were "strong candidates" and had "strong character."