NewsAugust 3, 2022

Two of three incumbents lose reelection bid in Scott County primary election

Two Scott County incumbents were unseated in Tuesday's primary election. In complete but unofficial results, Danny Tetley, garnered 2,437 votes in the presiding commissioner's race defeating incumbent Jim Glueck, the second highest vote getter in the race, who finished with 1,458 votes...

Nathan English
Danny Tetley speaks about "giving kids hope" at the July 21 candidate forum. Tetley won Tuesday's Scott County GOP presiding commissioner's primary election.
Two Scott County incumbents were unseated in Tuesday's primary election.

In complete but unofficial results, Danny Tetley, garnered 2,437 votes in the presiding commissioner's race defeating incumbent Jim Glueck, the second highest vote getter in the race, who finished with 1,458 votes.

"I'm extremely overwhelmed and extremely grateful," Tetley said of the win.

"I never dreamed I would win by that many votes," Tetley added later.

The Republican nominee for commissioner said his three opponents were "strong candidates" and had "strong character."

The race for Scott County prosecuting attorney was decided by a razor-thin margin. Donald Cobb narrowly defeated incumbent Amanda Oesch by two votes, 2,581 to 2,579.

Tara Mason won the primary as the county's recorder of deeds in the only other contested race on the ballot. She defeated John Scott in a landslide victory of 4,044 to 1,070.

Running in uncontested races were: Allen Seabaugh, county clerk; Stacey Naile, circuit clerk; Mark Hensley, collector; Joe Bill Davis, treasurer; Blake Pearson, Associate Circuit Judge Division IV; Zac Horack, Associate Circuit Judge Division V.

Scott County voters also approved a half-cent sales tax in the county to support emergency services dispatch centers in Chaffee, Miner, Scott City and Sikeston, Missouri, as well as a county center. The vote was 3,056 to 2,591.

Unofficial turnout for the primary was just below 24%, of the 5,897 ballots cast, 5,300 of them were Republican ballots. There were no candidates from other parties running for countywide office.

