Two more Springfield women charged in riot at the U.S. Capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Two more Springfield women have been charged with participating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January.

The Springfield News-Leader reported the federal case again Cara Hentschel and Mahailya Pryer was unsealed this week.

They are charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the capitol building.