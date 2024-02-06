ST. LOUIS -- Two Missouri men accused of assaulting police officers during the U.S. Capitol riot, including pushing bike racks that were being used as barricades into a police line, have been charged.

Jared Luther Owens, 41, of Farmington, and Jason William Wallis, 49, of St. Clair, were charged Monday with obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder and assault on law enforcement with a deadly or dangerous weapon, both felonies. They also face several misdemeanor counts. The charges were filed in Washington, D.C.

Owens was arrested Friday, and Wallis was arrested Saturday. Owens' attorney, Paul Vysotsky, declined to comment. Wallis requested an attorney through the Federal Public Defender's Office in St. Louis, but does not yet have one, a man answering phones at the office said Tuesday.

Court records say the two men were seen on video during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot pursuing and screaming at Capitol police officers, at one point yelling, "Coming up the stairs, with you or not".