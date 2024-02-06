Two men shot in Cape Girardeau

Emergency personnel responded to reports of two victims with gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of South Pacific in Cape Girardeau at 5:34 p.m. Saturday, according to public-information officer Sgt. Rick Schmidt.

Schmidt said the victims were traveling in a vehicle on the 1000 block of South Ellis when each sustained multiple gunshot wounds and fled the vehicle.

South Pacific was closed from Linden to Locust streets while first responders treated the victims and law enforcement investigated the scene of the shooting.

"We're pretty certain that they ran on foot from where they were shot on South Ellis to where they summoned help in the 1000 block of South Pacific," he said.

The two male victims were alive when they were transported by ambulance to a local trauma center, but officers could not yet say where each victim was struck, or how many shots were fired during the incident.