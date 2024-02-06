All sections
NewsDecember 16, 2017

Two men shot in Cape Girardeau

Emergency personnel responded to reports of two victims with gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of South Pacific in Cape Girardeau at 5:34 p.m. Saturday, according to public-information officer Sgt. Rick Schmidt. Schmidt said the victims were traveling in a vehicle on the 1000 block of South Ellis when each sustained multiple gunshot wounds and fled the vehicle...

Ben Matthews
First responders wheel a gunshot victim to an ambulance Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, at 1003 South Pacific in Cape Girardeau. Two victims were transported from the scene.
First responders wheel a gunshot victim to an ambulance Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, at 1003 South Pacific in Cape Girardeau. Two victims were transported from the scene.BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

Emergency personnel responded to reports of two victims with gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of South Pacific in Cape Girardeau at 5:34 p.m. Saturday, according to public-information officer Sgt. Rick Schmidt.

Schmidt said the victims were traveling in a vehicle on the 1000 block of South Ellis when each sustained multiple gunshot wounds and fled the vehicle.

South Pacific was closed from Linden to Locust streets while first responders treated the victims and law enforcement investigated the scene of the shooting.

"We're pretty certain that they ran on foot from where they were shot on South Ellis to where they summoned help in the 1000 block of South Pacific," he said.

The two male victims were alive when they were transported by ambulance to a local trauma center, but officers could not yet say where each victim was struck, or how many shots were fired during the incident.

Schmidt said a police officer responding to an unrelated call was close to the 1000 block of South Ellis and heard the gunshots at about the time of the shooting.

Police have not yet identified a suspect in the shooting, Schmidt said, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621 or at its anonymous tip line, (573) 339-6313. The department also can be reached via email at police@cityofcape.org or by texting "CAPEPD" to 847411.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.

bmatthews@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3652

Local News
