Two men shot after argument; houses also struck by bullets

Two men were shot about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue in Cape Girardeau, police said.

One of the victims was taken by a civilian vehicle to a hospital, and the second victim was taken to a hospital by Cape County Private Ambulance, Sgt. Adam Glueck, a Cape Girardeau Police public information officer, said at the shooting scene.

One neighbor who declined to give her name said a white Chevrolet Impala sped away with one of the victims. A police scanner report said one victim was shot in the shoulder.

Glueck did not describe the status of the victims or give details about how many times the victims were shot or where they were shot.

A male witness who was not willing to give his name said the victim taken away by ambulance was shot in the chest.

Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department search for evidence after a shooting on the 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue on Wednesday evening. Laura Simon

Latanya Harris, who said she is the victim's neighbor, guessed the victim's age at 40.

The male witness said two white men started an argument with the two victims. The white men pulled handguns and started shooting, he said.

Residents of the area said police officers had a white man in handcuffs at the scene.