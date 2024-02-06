All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsMay 23, 2017
Two men sentenced to prison for roles in fatal crash
Two men pleaded guilty this month to felony charges for their part in a wreck that killed an Altenburg, Missouri, man in September. Marcelino Carmona-Cruz, 25, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for first-degree involuntary manslaughter and Samuel C. Salinas, 18, was sentenced to four years...
Tyler Graef

Two men pleaded guilty this month to felony charges for their part in a wreck that killed an Altenburg, Missouri, man in September.

Marcelino Carmona- Cruz, 25, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for first-degree involuntary manslaughter, and Samuel C. Salinas, 18, was sentenced to four years.

Carl Black, 59, of Altenburg was killed Sept. 12, 2016, when Carmona-Cruz’s vehicle failed to stay in one lane on Interstate 55 near mile marker 100.8, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Cape Girardeau police Cpl. Jason Jurgens.

The 1991 Geo Tracker that Black drove spun off the road and flipped, throwing him from the vehicle, according to the statement.

After the accident, Carmona-Cruz and Salinas threw beer cans out of their car and fled on foot, according to the statement.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol determined Carmona-Cruz had been driving 102 mph before the crash, according to a news release issued by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Carmona-Cruz was found to have a blood-alcohol content of 0.159 after the accident — nearly twice the legal limit — and both men were living in the United States illegally at the time of the crash, according to the release.

“A man lost his life because Marcelino Carmona-Cruz ignored the laws of Missouri and the United States,” Limbaugh said in the release. “He came here illegally, drove drunk and crashed his motor vehicle into a military veteran, killing him. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family.”

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful ...
Local NewsSep. 27
Wells to Wallets: How your ballot choice will affect water...
Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy