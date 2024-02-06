Two men face charges in Cape prostitution sting

Two men face charges after trying to hire prostitutes that turned out to be undercover officers, police said.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Justin G. Lemay, 36, of Odell, Illinois, with patronizing prostitution, a class B misdemeanor.

Robert L. Crow, 49, was charged with three counts of delivering a controlled substance, all felonies.

Crow was arrested March 14 when he propositioned an undercover officer after having responded to an advertisement the day before to trade sex for drugs, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by R. Newton, an investigator.

Using slang, Crow indicated he had methamphetamine and marijuana, to which officers invited him to a room at an unspecified Cape Girardeau motel, where he was arrested, Newton wrote.