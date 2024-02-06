All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 28, 2017
Two men face charges in Cape prostitution sting
Two men face charges after trying to hire prostitutes that turned out to be undercover officers, police said. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Justin G. Lemay, 36, of Odell, Illinois, with patronizing prostitution, a class B misdemeanor...
Tyler Graef

Two men face charges after trying to hire prostitutes that turned out to be undercover officers, police said.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Justin G. Lemay, 36, of Odell, Illinois, with patronizing prostitution, a class B misdemeanor.

Robert L. Crow, 49, was charged with three counts of delivering a controlled substance, all felonies.

Crow was arrested March 14 when he propositioned an undercover officer after having responded to an advertisement the day before to trade sex for drugs, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by R. Newton, an investigator.

Using slang, Crow indicated he had methamphetamine and marijuana, to which officers invited him to a room at an unspecified Cape Girardeau motel, where he was arrested, Newton wrote.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Officers found about seven grams of meth, seven grams of marijuana, one hydrocodone pill and two glass smoking pipes in Crow’s car. He admitted to officers he had come to the location for sex, Newton wrote.

On May 23, Lemay responded to a prostitution ad, offering undercover officers $200 for sex, Newton wrote.

The next day, Lemay brought $300 and condoms to Auburn Place Hotels and Suites in Cape Girardeau, where he was arrested, Newton wrote.

Lemay’s bond was set at $2,500. Crow’s bond was set at $20,000 with the condition he enroll in a random drug-screening program.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for pu...
NewsOct. 2
Cape Girardeau NAACP invites doctor, Hayti resident as featu...
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri...
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening c...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy