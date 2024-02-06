Two men face charges in Cape prostitution sting

Two men face charges after trying to hire prostitutes that turned out to be undercover officers, police said.
The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Justin G. Lemay, 36, of Odell, Illinois, with patronizing prostitution, a class B misdemeanor.
Robert L. Crow, 49, was charged with three counts of delivering a controlled substance, all felonies.
Crow was arrested March 14 when he propositioned an undercover officer after having responded to an advertisement the day before to trade sex for drugs, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by R. Newton, an investigator.
Using slang, Crow indicated he had methamphetamine and marijuana, to which officers invited him to a room at an unspecified Cape Girardeau motel, where he was arrested, Newton wrote.
Officers found about seven grams of meth, seven grams of marijuana, one hydrocodone pill and two glass smoking pipes in Crow’s car. He admitted to officers he had come to the location for sex, Newton wrote.
On May 23, Lemay responded to a prostitution ad, offering undercover officers $200 for sex, Newton wrote.
The next day, Lemay brought $300 and condoms to Auburn Place Hotels and Suites in Cape Girardeau, where he was arrested, Newton wrote.
Lemay’s bond was set at $2,500. Crow’s bond was set at $20,000 with the condition he enroll in a random drug-screening program.
