Two men charged in death of missing Missouri woman

BUFFALO, Mo. — Two men were charged with first-degree murder Wednesday after human remains found at a southwest Missouri home were identified as a missing woman who was photographed partially nude inside a cage, authorities said.

James Phelps and Timothy Norton were also charged with abandonment of a corpse after DNA tests positively identified the remains found at Phelps' home near Lebanon as 33-year-old Cassidy Rainwater, Dallas County officials said.

Norton's lawyer, Brenden Twibell, told the Springfield News-Leader the charges were expected and Norton will plead not guilty.

Phelps' lawyer did not return a phone call seeking comment.

Norton and Phelps were also charged with abandoning a corpse in addition to the first-degree murder and kidnapping charges. Norton is set to appear in court Tuesday, and Phelps on Friday.

Phelps and Norton have been jailed on a kidnapping charge since mid-September, when photos of Rainwater partially nude and in a cage were found on Phelps' phone, authorities said.

Dallas County Sheriff Scott Rice said Wednesday in a Facebook post the seven photos also showed Rainwater's body on a gantry crane, which is commonly used for deer processing, where she was disemboweled and dismembered before her body was placed in a bathtub. Some remains were found in a freezer, he said.