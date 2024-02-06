Two men assist Cape police in catching assault suspect

A man who was running on the trail nearby heard the woman’s cries for help, saw she had been assaulted and allegedly saw Griswell fleeing from the scene, Hann said. The man pursued Griswell and a second man joined in to assist with the chase.

Griswell allegedly crossed Cape LaCroix Creek and ran into a residential yard in the 700 block of Woodbine Street before being physically detained by the men who chased him until police arrived approximately 2 minutes later.

Griswell was arrested and remains in custody at the Cape Girardeau Jail on a $50,000 bond. Griswell faces charges of third-degree assault, a class E felony.