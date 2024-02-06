All sections
NewsApril 9, 2020

Two men arrested for smuggling meth, pot into Scott Co. Jail

Two men have been charged with bringing contraband into the Scott County Jail, and two inmates currently being held were charged with orchestrating the delivery of the contraband, according to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury.

Ben Matthews
Gary Lutes
Gary Lutes

Two men have been charged with bringing contraband into the Scott County Jail, and two inmates currently being held were charged with orchestrating the delivery of the contraband, according to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury.

Zackary Moore
Zackary Moore

Gary Lutes, 39, of Sikeston, Missouri, and Zackary Moore, 23, of have both been charged with three Class D felony counts of delivery/possession of controlled substance at a County Jail.

"On Thursday, April 2, 2020 correctional officers and deputies at the Scott County Jail were alerted to possible narcotics being brought to the Scott County Jail for an inmate," Drury stated in a press release issued Wednesday. "Located inside of a set of hair clippers was 1.2 grams of methamphetamine, 2.6 grams of Marijuana, and loose tobacco."

The narcotics were stored in a back compartment of the hair clippers, the release stated.

Detectives with the Scott County Sheriff's Office were able to identify Lutes to have brought the hair clippers to the jail, according to the release, and Moore had helped package and conceal the narcotics inside the hair clippers "for his brother, an inmate at the Scott County Jail."

Both men have been arrested and transported to the Scott County Jail where they were each formally charged and remain in custody. In each of the cases, bond was set at $40,000 cash or surety.

According to the release, probable-cause affidavits have also been submitted to the Scott County Prosecutor's Office to review for delivery/possession of controlled substance at a County Jail against two inmates currently being held at Scott County Jail -- 28-year-old Michael Moore and 29-year-old Demarcus Arterberry.

Michael Moore is being held on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree statutory rape and first-degree statutory sodomy. A warrant for Arterberry's arrest was issued March 19 on one Class D felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one Class A misdemeanor count of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Local News
