Two longtime officers vie for Scott County sheriff

BENTON, Mo. -- Scott County voters will be choose between two longtime law enforcement officials -- current sheriff Wes Drury and former sheriff Rick Walter -- during Tuesday's Primary Election.

Drury and Walter are the sole candidates on the Republican ballot for sheriff, and because there are no Democratic candidates, the winner of Tuesday's election will serve as sheriff of Scott County.

Drury and Walter were contacted by the Standard Democrat to complete a candidate questionnaire. The following are the questions and their responses.

Describe your background

Drury: I have been faithfully married to my wife, Connie, for 36 years. Connie has a Doctorate in Nursing and is the director of nursing at Shawnee Community College. We have four children: Michaela (Matt) Hayes; Kevin (Mikel) Drury; Maria (Michael) Branum; and Kolbe Drury We are blessed with five grandchildren: Abby, Ally, Aiden, Titus and Ben. I have worked for Scott County for 40 years as jailer, dispatcher, deputy, jail administrator, investigator for the prosecuting attorney, and the last four years as sheriff. My volunteer services include: Scott City firefighter, first responder and arson investigator.

Walter: I was born and raised in Oran where I began my career in public service as a volunteer firefighter at the age of 18. As a first responder, I became familiar with the Sheriff's Department. I quickly discovered a passion that would lead to a 25-plus-year career in law enforcement. I also had a successful 20-year career in the private sector for a construction company where I rose through the ranks to become the project coordinator. This mix of business administration and law enforcement experience makes me uniquely qualified to manage the Scott County Sheriff's Department and our Jail.

What do you think the biggest issue the sheriff is likely to face during your term if elected?

Drury: My primary concern at this point is the continuing issues with the COVID-19 pandemic, and its rippling effects, including how it affects the operations of the court system, answering calls for service, maintaining the health and safety of Scott County inmates and staff and not knowing what our new norm will be when all of this is finally over.

Walter: I have often maintained that the most significant liability to our county's finances is the jail. A poorly run or maintained jail leads not only to unacceptable living conditions but also leaves us open to lawsuits and increasing insurance premiums that are paid out by you, the taxpayer. One of my highest priorities upon taking office will be reviewing and revamping the jail's policies where necessary.

