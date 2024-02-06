Two longtime officers vie for Scott County sheriff

BENTON, Mo. -- Scott County voters will be choose between two longtime law enforcement officials -- current sheriff Wes Drury and former sheriff Rick Walter -- during Tuesday's Primary Election.
Drury and Walter are the sole candidates on the Republican ballot for sheriff, and because there are no Democratic candidates, the winner of Tuesday's election will serve as sheriff of Scott County.
Drury and Walter were contacted by the Standard Democrat to complete a candidate questionnaire. The following are the questions and their responses.
Describe your background
Drury: I have been faithfully married to my wife, Connie, for 36 years. Connie has a Doctorate in Nursing and is the director of nursing at Shawnee Community College. We have four children: Michaela (Matt) Hayes; Kevin (Mikel) Drury; Maria (Michael) Branum; and Kolbe Drury We are blessed with five grandchildren: Abby, Ally, Aiden, Titus and Ben. I have worked for Scott County for 40 years as jailer, dispatcher, deputy, jail administrator, investigator for the prosecuting attorney, and the last four years as sheriff. My volunteer services include: Scott City firefighter, first responder and arson investigator.
Walter: I was born and raised in Oran where I began my career in public service as a volunteer firefighter at the age of 18. As a first responder, I became familiar with the Sheriff's Department. I quickly discovered a passion that would lead to a 25-plus-year career in law enforcement. I also had a successful 20-year career in the private sector for a construction company where I rose through the ranks to become the project coordinator. This mix of business administration and law enforcement experience makes me uniquely qualified to manage the Scott County Sheriff's Department and our Jail.
What do you think the biggest issue the sheriff is likely to face during your term if elected?
Drury: My primary concern at this point is the continuing issues with the COVID-19 pandemic, and its rippling effects, including how it affects the operations of the court system, answering calls for service, maintaining the health and safety of Scott County inmates and staff and not knowing what our new norm will be when all of this is finally over.
Walter: I have often maintained that the most significant liability to our county's finances is the jail. A poorly run or maintained jail leads not only to unacceptable living conditions but also leaves us open to lawsuits and increasing insurance premiums that are paid out by you, the taxpayer. One of my highest priorities upon taking office will be reviewing and revamping the jail's policies where necessary.
What issues do you think are the most important to the county?
Drury: The utmost important issue is the protection of Scott County citizens and maintaining their constitutional rights. Our children and elderly are the most vulnerable in today's society and require additional safeguards to assure they are shielded from those who desire to take advantage of them through physical, sexual, emotional and financial abuse or exploitation.
Walter: In addition to improving the jail, I am worried about drug trafficking and opioid addiction in Missouri. A major concern to me is the growing opioid epidemic that is plaguing our community just as much as the street drugs we're used to. I also remain deeply concerned about human traffickers exploiting young people right here in our community. In the past few years, I have been able to inform and educate folks about the dangers of human trafficking and plan to continue this work once in office.
If elected, what are your goals?
Drury: My goals are to continue to build working relationships with all agencies and entities of law enforcement from local to federal levels. Within these relationships, I hope to continue protecting our children and elderly from exploitation, further decrease the distribution and abuse of illicit and prescription drugs and attain justice for Cheryl Ann Scherer and Mischelle Lawless. In addition, I want to continue to be a part of the school system as both law enforcement and a mentor to children and teenagers.
Walter: My goal is protecting the lives and property of all citizens in Scott County to ensure a peaceful, safe and pleasant community for all residents by preventing or controlling crime with efficiency and compassion.
Why should the voters pick you?
Drury: I can assure the voters of Scott County, I am a man of honor, integrity and credibility. I refuse to change who I am for a vote or to boost my personal ego. I am pro-life, pro-Second Amendment and pro-law enforcement. I will remain faithful to Scott County citizens, just as I have to my wife, family and country because when you make a commitment, you honor that commitment. My officers and I will diligently work to deter criminal behavior, decrease the victimization of Scott County citizens and assure justice is served when crimes are committed. Having worked in law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services, I possess a healthy appreciation of being a team player. As your sheriff, I refuse to merely order and command others to enforce the law, but rather I choose to work alongside my officers in all situations where help is needed. My law-enforcement team stands united in our cause and will leave no man behind when trouble comes our way. We are here to serve Scott County as a team.
Walter: What I want for Scott County is the same thing everyone does: a safe place for my children and grandchildren to grow up. I want to do my part to ensure they live in a community that protects their rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. I believe that is the right of every citizen of Scott County, so I'd like to ask for your vote so I can do the same for you.