Two killed in Saturday night crash

Two people died in a Jefferson County crash Saturday night.
Andrew Sanchez, 28, of Bloomsdale, Missouri, was driving a 2010 Ford Escape eastbound on Route A at about 9:15 p.m., while Karen Crouse, 49, of Hillsboro, Missouri, was westbound on the road. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, both vehicles crossed the center line and collided.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
Three juveniles — two in Sanchez’s vehicle and one in Crouse’s — sustained serious injuries. The juveniles in Sanchez’s vehicle were a 1-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl. A 7-year-old girl was a passenger in Crouse’s vehicle. The juveniles were transported to area hospitals.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.