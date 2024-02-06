All sections
NewsMay 18, 2021

Two killed in Saturday night crash

Southeast Missourian

Two people died in a Jefferson County crash Saturday night.

Andrew Sanchez, 28, of Bloomsdale, Missouri, was driving a 2010 Ford Escape eastbound on Route A at about 9:15 p.m., while Karen Crouse, 49, of Hillsboro, Missouri, was westbound on the road. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, both vehicles crossed the center line and collided.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Three juveniles — two in Sanchez’s vehicle and one in Crouse’s — sustained serious injuries. The juveniles in Sanchez’s vehicle were a 1-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl. A 7-year-old girl was a passenger in Crouse’s vehicle. The juveniles were transported to area hospitals.

Local News
