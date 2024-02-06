Two killed in crash

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a vehicle driven by Delbert R. Parsons, 78, of Bertrand, was northbound on US 61, two miles south of Sikeston at 11:18 a.m., when he failed to stop at a stop sign and struck by a semi-truck driven by Dennis W. Swink, 52, of Anna, Illinois.

Both Parsons and his passenger, Wanda L. Parsons, 77, were pronounced dead at the scene at 12:08 p.m. by New Madrid County Coroner George Delisle.

The deaths are the 56th and 57th in Troop E for 2020.