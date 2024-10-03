All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 4, 2024
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Scott County crash claims two lives, injures four.
story image illustation
AI-generated image

CHAFFEE — Two Scott County residents were killed and four others injured in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday, Oct. 2, near Chaffee.

According to the state Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 4:40 p.m. on Highway 77, 3 miles south of Chaffee, as a northbound vehicle driven by Merle R. Hopper, 29, of Chaffee struck the rear of a northbound vehicle driven by Brandon Phillips, 33, of Oran, causing the vehicle Phillips was to strike a northbound freightliner operated by Darren R. Landewee, 53, of Chaffee. The freightliner then crossed the center line and was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by Debra S. Buell, 62, of Oran.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Hopper was pronounced dead at the scene by Scott Count Coroner Scott Branam at 5:24 p.m., and Buell was pronounced dead by Branam at 5:25 p.m. They were transported by Branam to Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel.

Phillips received serious injuries and was flown by Lifeflight to a St. Louis hospital. His passengers, 34-year-old Dnae Phillips, Cash Phillips and Colt Phillips, ages unknown, all of Oran, sustained moderate injuries and were taken by Scott County Ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US...
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy