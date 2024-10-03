Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County

CHAFFEE — Two Scott County residents were killed and four others injured in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday, Oct. 2, near Chaffee.

According to the state Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 4:40 p.m. on Highway 77, 3 miles south of Chaffee, as a northbound vehicle driven by Merle R. Hopper, 29, of Chaffee struck the rear of a northbound vehicle driven by Brandon Phillips, 33, of Oran, causing the vehicle Phillips was to strike a northbound freightliner operated by Darren R. Landewee, 53, of Chaffee. The freightliner then crossed the center line and was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by Debra S. Buell, 62, of Oran.