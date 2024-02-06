CHARLESTON, Mo. — Two people were shot and killed and others injured at a party in Charleston early Saturday morning.

According to Charleston Department of Public Safety director Robert Hearnes, at 1 a.m. Saturday officers received reports of gunshots being fired at a party in the 100 block of South Franklin Street, at a building people had rented for a party.

He said people inside the building began firing and investigators are working to determine what prompted the shooting.