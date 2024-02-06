CHARLESTON, Mo. — Two people were shot and killed and others injured at a party in Charleston early Saturday morning.
According to Charleston Department of Public Safety director Robert Hearnes, at 1 a.m. Saturday officers received reports of gunshots being fired at a party in the 100 block of South Franklin Street, at a building people had rented for a party.
He said people inside the building began firing and investigators are working to determine what prompted the shooting.
Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene while at least 16 other people were shot and are being treated at area hospitals.
Officers from surrounding agencies helped secure the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
Hearnes said anyone who was at the party, or has information concerning the incident, is urged to contact Charleston DPS at (573) 683-3737.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.