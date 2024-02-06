All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsFebruary 19, 2022

Two killed, at least 16 injured in early morning shooting in Charleston

CHARLESTON, Mo. — Two people were shot and killed and others injured at a party in Charleston early Saturday morning. According to Charleston Department of Public Safety director Robert Hearnes, at 1 a.m. Saturday officers received reports of gunshots being fired at a party in the 100 block of South Franklin Street...

Standard Democrat
story image illustation

CHARLESTON, Mo. — Two people were shot and killed and others injured at a party in Charleston early Saturday morning.

According to Charleston Department of Public Safety director Robert Hearnes, at 1 a.m. Saturday officers received reports of gunshots being fired at a party in the 100 block of South Franklin Street, at a building people had rented for a party.

He said people inside the building began firing and investigators are working to determine what prompted the shooting.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene while at least 16 other people were shot and are being treated at area hospitals.

Officers from surrounding agencies helped secure the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Hearnes said anyone who was at the party, or has information concerning the incident, is urged to contact Charleston DPS at (573) 683-3737.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintena...
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance busines...
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
NewsOct. 15
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required in the yards of sex offenders. Until now
NewsOct. 15
In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required in the yards of sex offenders. Until now
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by train
NewsOct. 14
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by train
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog killing
NewsOct. 14
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog killing
Police report 10-15-24
NewsOct. 14
Police report 10-15-24
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during Missouri traffic stop
NewsOct. 14
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during Missouri traffic stop
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy