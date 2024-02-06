Two killed, 6 injured in crash in Sikeston

Spears received serious injuries and was flown to a St. Louis hospital. Her passenger, Kainan L. Deprow, 27, of Sikeston was transported to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, where he was pronounced dead at 6:52 p.m. by Dr. Tirso Aldana.

Jones received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Cape Girardeau hospital. Her passenger, Charles A. Jones, 53, of Mounds was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:20 p.m. by Scott County Coroner Scott Branam and transported to McMikle Funeral Home in Sikeston.

Three of Jones' other passengers -- children -- an 8-year-old male, 10-year-old male and 11-year-old male of Mounds, received serious injuries and were flown to a hospital in St. Louis. A 1-year-old female of Sikeston, a passenger in Spears' vehicle, was also flown to a hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries.