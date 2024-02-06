All sections
April 7, 2021

Two killed, 6 injured in crash in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Two people were killed and six injured in a head-on collision Tuesday in Sikeston. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 5:55 p.m. at South Main at Virginia in Sikeston, as the northbound vehicle driven by Leslie A. Spears, 36, of Sikeston crossed the centerline and struck the southbound vehicle driven by Ruby L. Jones, 35, of Mounds, Illinois, head-on...

Two people were killed in an accident Tuesday night in Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. -- Two people were killed and six injured in a head-on collision Tuesday in Sikeston.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 5:55 p.m. at South Main at Virginia in Sikeston, as the northbound vehicle driven by Leslie A. Spears, 36, of Sikeston crossed the centerline and struck the southbound vehicle driven by Ruby L. Jones, 35, of Mounds, Illinois, head-on.

Spears received serious injuries and was flown to a St. Louis hospital. Her passenger, Kainan L. Deprow, 27, of Sikeston was transported to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, where he was pronounced dead at 6:52 p.m. by Dr. Tirso Aldana.

Jones received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Cape Girardeau hospital. Her passenger, Charles A. Jones, 53, of Mounds was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:20 p.m. by Scott County Coroner Scott Branam and transported to McMikle Funeral Home in Sikeston.

Three of Jones' other passengers -- children -- an 8-year-old male, 10-year-old male and 11-year-old male of Mounds, received serious injuries and were flown to a hospital in St. Louis. A 1-year-old female of Sikeston, a passenger in Spears' vehicle, was also flown to a hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

