Editor's note: This story has been edited to reflect that Limbaugh reported her contact with the student to officials.
BENTON, Mo. — Within one week's time, two Kelly High School educators were charged with having sex with students.
In a letter he sent to parents Wednesday, Nov. 8, Kelly schools superintendent Bradley Kolwyck said the district is providing additional counselors at school for staff and students. He is encouraging parents to call the Scott County Sheriff's Office or the Missouri Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline if parents have any information or concerns that "may be related to these or similar matters."
Despite rumors to the contrary, Kolwyck said the district is only aware of two instances of allegations of inappropriate contact.
"I am deeply saddened by the recent reports of alleged employee misconduct regarding inappropriate communications and contact with secondary students," Kolwyck wrote in emailed responses to questions. He said the district took immediate action, notified authorities and removed the employees from the workplace. The district continues to work with authorities, "whether that be through providing information, providing access to facilities and staff, testifying in future proceedings, or as may otherwise be needed."
In his letter to parents, he said the "details of these personnel matters must remain confidential". He assured parents the district is working "diligently toward resolution and are keeping student safety at the forefront of our decision making."
Kolwyck told the Southeast Missourian that his staff is involved in programs, activities and specialized training, including their responsibilities as mandatory reporters. They also participate in annual training related to staff and student interactions, "including the areas of Title IX, sexual harassment, discrimination in the workplace and establishment of healthy boundaries, and employees must demonstrate competency through completion of an assessment regarding these trainings," Kolwyck said.
Kelly High School is a rural district near Benton, which has a student population of about 320 students and 33 certified staff, according to state numbers.
Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Donald Cobb charged Kristin Rose Kirker, a teacher's aide Nov. 2 with two Class E felonies of sexual contact with a student.
Cobb also filed charges against Lindsey Limbaugh, a special education teacher, Tuesday, Nov. 7.
The ages of the victims were not stated in court documents, but Missouri law now prohibits sexual encounters between teachers and students regardless of whether they are considered adults in other contexts. The probable-cause statements filed in both cases refer to the victims as "Victim 1", but they are not the same person.
Victim 1 disclosed that Kirker had asked for his phone number during baseball season, and the two exchanged texts, which eventually led to sharing sexually explicit photos, according to the probable-cause statement. Victim 1 stated he received oral sex from Kirker in a classroom during the spring after the regular teacher left the room and the two were alone. Victim 1 said he received a text from Kirker asking when he would be alone, and then she went to his house where they had sexual intercourse. The probable-cause affidavit states Kirker admitted she and the victim began texting and exchanged nude photos. She admitted to having oral sex near the kitchen cubicles in the school, according to the probable-cause document.
Kirker pleaded not guilty in court Monday, Nov. 6.
The same day Kirker pleaded not guilty in court, Limbaugh reported to Kolwyck and a school resource officer that she had sexual relations with a student.
The probable-cause statement filed by Scott County Sheriff's Office investigator Michael Williams states Limbaugh admitted to having a sexual relationship with the victim. According to Williams' sworn statement, Limbaugh stated she made the first contact with the victim and began "making out" at a car wash in the victim's truck. Other escalating sexual acts took place, including sex at the victim's house.
Nothing in the probable-cause statements against either teacher indicates the two cases are connected.
Limbaugh is a 2003 graduate of Kelly High School, and received a Bachelor of Science in Exceptional Child Education in 2009 and a Master of Arts in Teacher Leadership in 2011 from Southeast Missouri State University.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.