Editor's note: This story has been edited to reflect that Limbaugh reported her contact with the student to officials.

Lindsey Limbaugh

Lindsey Limbaugh

BENTON, Mo. — Within one week's time, two Kelly High School educators were charged with having sex with students.

In a letter he sent to parents Wednesday, Nov. 8, Kelly schools superintendent Bradley Kolwyck said the district is providing additional counselors at school for staff and students. He is encouraging parents to call the Scott County Sheriff's Office or the Missouri Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline if parents have any information or concerns that "may be related to these or similar matters."

Despite rumors to the contrary, Kolwyck said the district is only aware of two instances of allegations of inappropriate contact.

"I am deeply saddened by the recent reports of alleged employee misconduct regarding inappropriate communications and contact with secondary students," Kolwyck wrote in emailed responses to questions. He said the district took immediate action, notified authorities and removed the employees from the workplace. The district continues to work with authorities, "whether that be through providing information, providing access to facilities and staff, testifying in future proceedings, or as may otherwise be needed."

In his letter to parents, he said the "details of these personnel matters must remain confidential". He assured parents the district is working "diligently toward resolution and are keeping student safety at the forefront of our decision making."

Kolwyck told the Southeast Missourian that his staff is involved in programs, activities and specialized training, including their responsibilities as mandatory reporters. They also participate in annual training related to staff and student interactions, "including the areas of Title IX, sexual harassment, discrimination in the workplace and establishment of healthy boundaries, and employees must demonstrate competency through completion of an assessment regarding these trainings," Kolwyck said.

Kelly High School is a rural district near Benton, which has a student population of about 320 students and 33 certified staff, according to state numbers.