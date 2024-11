Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department respond to the 400 block of Bellevue Street for a report of breaking and entering Monday in Cape Girardeau. ...

Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department respond to the 400 block of Bellevue Street for a report of breaking and entering Monday in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann stated officers arrived as two juvenile suspects fled into an alleyway. Officers chased and captured both suspects for transport to the local juvenile division. BEN MATTHEWS