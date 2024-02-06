All sections
NewsJune 10, 2021

Two injured in Stoddard County crash

An early morning crash injured two people Wednesday near Bernie, Missouri, in Stoddard County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Gunner Williams, 27, of Malden, Missouri, was northbound on Highway 25 south of Bernie at about 5:20 a.m. in a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado when he tried to pass another vcehicle. Howevever, he collided head-on with a southbound 2007 Saturn Acura driven by Sarah Sawyer, 42, of Bernie...

Southeast Missourian

An early morning crash injured two people Wednesday near Bernie, Missouri, in Stoddard County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Gunner Williams, 27, of Malden, Missouri, was northbound on Highway 25 south of Bernie at about 5:20 a.m. in a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado when he tried to pass another vcehicle. Howevever, he collided head-on with a southbound 2007 Saturn Acura driven by Sarah Sawyer, 42, of Bernie.

The report said Sawyer suffered serious injuries, and Williams sustained minor injuries. The report indicated Williams was wearing a seat belt, but Sawyer was not.

Sawyer was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital, and Williams was taken to a medical facility in Dexter, Missouri.

