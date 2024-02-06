Two injured in Stoddard County crash

Two people were injured in a Stoddard County, Missouri, crash Wednesday. A 2013 Dodge Avenger driven by Dustin Reed, 27, of Mesquite, Texas, was eastbound on Route U, 5 miles west of Bernie, Missouri, when it collided with a northbound 2019 Hyundai Sonata driven by Joshua Taylor, 29, of Kansas City, Kansas. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Taylor’s vehicle failed to yield to Reed’s vehicle in an intersection at about 5:15 p.m. ...