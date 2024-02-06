Two injured in Stoddard County crash

Two people were injured in a Stoddard County, Missouri, crash Wednesday.
A 2013 Dodge Avenger driven by Dustin Reed, 27, of Mesquite, Texas, was eastbound on Route U, 5 miles west of Bernie, Missouri, when it collided with a northbound 2019 Hyundai Sonata driven by Joshua Taylor, 29, of Kansas City, Kansas. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Taylor’s vehicle failed to yield to Reed’s vehicle in an intersection at about 5:15 p.m.
Taylor sustained moderate injuries in the crash, while a passenger in his vehicle, Manuel Esguerra of Stuttgart, Arkansas, sustained minor injuries. They were taken to a medical facility in Dexter, Missouri. Reed was not injured.
