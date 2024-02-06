Two injured in Shawnee Parkway accident

The driver of a Toyota Tundra is transported to a hospital Tuesday after an accident involving the pickup truck and an Isuzu box truck on Shawnee Parkway near Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau. According to Cape Girardeau police, the pickup was turning left to go westbound on Shawnee Parkway from the interstate off-ramp when it collided with the eastbound box truck. The truck driver and the pickup's driver and passenger did not sustain life-threatening injuries, according to police...