Two injured in Scott County crash

According to a state Highway Patrol report, Mark Ressel, 64, of Kelso, Missouri, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Express Van southbound on Route H southeast of Benton, Missouri, at about 10:30 a.m. Friday when he was struck by a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup driving by a 16-year-old juvenile. Ressel sustained minor injuries in the crash, but a passenger in the pickup, a 14-year-old Benton male sustained serious injuries and was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital.