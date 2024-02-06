Two injured in Scott Co. wreck

Two Oran, Missouri, women were injured in a vehicle wreck on U.S. 61 in Morley, Missouri. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the crash occurred at about 8 a.m. Thursday when a southbound 2007 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Kathryn Hamilton, 71, was attempting to turn left and was struck by a southbound 2017 Nissan Versa driven by Emily Phillips, 23. The report described their injuries as "moderate," and the women were taken to Cape Girardeau hospitals...