Two injured in rollover crash Monday in Jackson

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Jackson Fire Rescue respond to a two-vehicle rollover crash between a GMC Yukon and Ford Expedition near the intersection of highways 72 and 34 on Monday afternoon in Jackson. Two passengers from the Expedition were transported to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Jackson Fire Rescue respond to a two-vehicle rollover crash between a GMC Yukon and Ford Expedition near the intersection of highways 72 and 34 on Monday afternoon in Jackson. Two passengers from the Expedition were transported to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.Andrew J. Whitaker