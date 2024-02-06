Two injured in motorcycle incident

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Logan Crowley, 29, and Samantha Crowley, 29, both of Dexter, Missouri, were traveling east near the intersection of Highway 114 and County Road 785 on a 2003 Harley-Davidson Fatboy motorcycle when Logan Crowley lost control and hit a guardrail. The crash occurred at about 12:30 p.m.

Logan Crowley's injuries were described as moderate, while Samantha Crowley's injuries were described as serious. The two were taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital.