The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday night in Cape Girardeau.

Police officers responded to a domestic incident involving a gun at the intersection of Green Acres Drive and Rand Street around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Sgt. Clark Parrott of the highway patrol.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man armed with a handgun, standing over a woman in the yard, Parrott said in a news release.

"Officers gave the man verbal commands to drop his weapon. He did not comply and turned toward the officers," according to the statement.

"Officers again gave verbal commands for the man to drop the handgun. He did not comply and officers fired their weapons at him," Parrott said.

Both the victim and the suspect were transported to a local hospital for treatment, Parrott said. Their conditions were not disclosed.

Prosecutors charged Hubert Ray, 56, of Cape Girardeau, with domestic assault, first-degree burglary and armed criminal action, all felonies. His bond was set at $1 million.

A probable-cause statement has been filed, but as of late Wednesday afternoon was sealed from the public.

Ray is accused of shooting his ex-wife, according to the complaint.