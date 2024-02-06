Two injured in head-on collision Monday

Two people sustained moderate injuries following a head-on collision Monday in Cape Girardeau.
According to Sgt. Joey Hann of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, at 7:40 a.m., a passenger vehicle and an SUV collided at the intersection of South West End Boulevard and Highway 74. The collision occurred when the driver of the SUV, who was eastbound on 74, attempted to turn north onto West End and collided with the passenger vehicle, which was headed west on 74.
Both drivers were transported to a local hospital with moderate, non-life threatening injuries.
The roadway was temporarily blocked and both vehicles were towed from the scene. Cape Girardeau traffic officers are investigating the accident to determine the cause.
