NewsJanuary 12, 2021
Two injured in head-on collision Monday
Two people sustained moderate injuries following a head-on collision Monday in Cape Girardeau. According to Sgt. Joey Hann of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, at 7:40 a.m., a passenger vehicle and an SUV collided at the intersection of South West End Boulevard and Highway 74...
Southeast Missourian

Two people sustained moderate injuries following a head-on collision Monday in Cape Girardeau.

According to Sgt. Joey Hann of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, at 7:40 a.m., a passenger vehicle and an SUV collided at the intersection of South West End Boulevard and Highway 74. The collision occurred when the driver of the SUV, who was eastbound on 74, attempted to turn north onto West End and collided with the passenger vehicle, which was headed west on 74.

Both drivers were transported to a local hospital with moderate, non-life threatening injuries.

The roadway was temporarily blocked and both vehicles were towed from the scene. Cape Girardeau traffic officers are investigating the accident to determine the cause.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

