NewsFebruary 16, 2023

Two injured in explosion at Sikeston business

SIKESTON, Mo. — Two employees were injured following an explosion early Wednesday, Feb. 15, at a Sikeston business. At 7:12 a.m., Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to Potashnick Transportation Inc., or PTI, at 411 Lynual St., in reference to a reported fire inside the structure with people inside, according to Capt. Derick Wheetley with Sikeston DPS.

Leonna Heuring ~ Standard Democrat
Two employees were injured in an explosion Wedneday, Feb. 15, at Potashnick Transportation Inc., 411 Lynual, in Sikeston, Missouri.
Upon officers’ arrival, they reported there was a fire inside the shop and two people were severely injured, Wheetley said, adding Engine 1, Engine 3, Ladder 3, Tower 1 responded, along with off-duty personnel. Emergency medical service crews from New Madrid County and South Scott County responded for medical treatment.

“The first arriving crew went into immediate care for the two patients while the second arriving crew went into extinguishment and salvage and overhaul operations,” Wheetley said. “Upon EMS’ arrival, both male patients were loaded, treated and transported to Saint Francis Medical Center for severe burns and trauma.”

The first employee received an open fracture to the head and burns to the body. The second employee received burns to the lower extremities. Both are employees of Potashnick Transportation Inc., and their names are being withheld at this time for privacy, Wheetley said.

Fire Marshal/Sgt. James Whitley determined the cause to be from the men using a cutting torch to cut on an empty 55-gallon drum that contained explosive vapors.

“During their work, the drum caught fire and immediately exploded, causing the drum to strike one subject in the head,” Wheetley said. “The shop area received moderate fire damage. Fire personnel were able to quickly extinguish the fire to prevent further damage to the business. We would like to thank New Madrid County EMS, South Scott County EMS and Sikeston DPS Officers for the quick response and immediate treatment of the injured employees.”

