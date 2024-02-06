Two injured in crash at gas station

Two people were hurt Wednesday afternoon when a vehicle left a roadway and collided with another vehicle at a gas pump.
According to Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department, a motorist was on Kingshighway when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a vehicle whose driver was pumping gas into the vehicle at a Rhodes station at 1624 N. Kingshighway.
Both people were taken to a local hospital with “unknown” injuries.
Droege said it was unclear Wednesday afternoon what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.
