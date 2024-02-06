All sections
March 17, 2022

Two injured in crash at gas station

Southeast Missourian
Cpl. Richard Couch wears one of the department's new Getac body cameras Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
Cpl. Richard Couch wears one of the department's new Getac body cameras Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at the Cape Girardeau Police Department.Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

Two people were hurt Wednesday afternoon when a vehicle left a roadway and collided with another vehicle at a gas pump.

According to Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department, a motorist was on Kingshighway when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a vehicle whose driver was pumping gas into the vehicle at a Rhodes station at 1624 N. Kingshighway.

Both people were taken to a local hospital with “unknown” injuries.

Droege said it was unclear Wednesday afternoon what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.

