NewsFebruary 27, 2024

Two injured in Cape Girardeau shooting

Two people suffered gunshot wounds Tuesday, Feb. 27, at CVS Pharmacy, 2161 William St. in Cape Girardeau. A release from Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad said police located the victims at the scene, and they were transported to a local hospital...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Bob Miller ~ bmiller@semissourian.com

Two people suffered gunshot wounds Tuesday, Feb. 27, at CVS Pharmacy, 2161 William St. in Cape Girardeau.

A release from Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad said police located the victims at the scene, and they were transported to a local hospital. The release provides no details about the extent of their injuries.

The major case squad identified a person of interest. Around 8 p.m., officers located a vehicle believed to be occupied by the suspect. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle at a traffic stop at Woodbine Place and Themis Street but were unsuccessful.

Then the vehicle stopped in a roadway near Whitener Street and three individuals ran from the vehicle. The officers apprehended two of the suspects and they were taken into custody pending formal charges

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact (573) 339-6621; anonymous tip line (573) 339-6313; or text "CAPEPD" to 847411.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

