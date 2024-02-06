Two injured in Cape Girardeau shooting

The major case squad identified a person of interest. Around 8 p.m., officers located a vehicle believed to be occupied by the suspect. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle at a traffic stop at Woodbine Place and Themis Street but were unsuccessful.

Then the vehicle stopped in a roadway near Whitener Street and three individuals ran from the vehicle. The officers apprehended two of the suspects and they were taken into custody pending formal charges

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact (573) 339-6621; anonymous tip line (573) 339-6313; or text "CAPEPD" to 847411.