Two injured in Cape Girardeau apartment fire Sunday

Crews, using offensive tactics, were able to contain the fire to the apartment of origin within 10 minutes of arriving on scene, according to the release. The two occupants of the apartment were able to escape the residence on their own; they were treated for smoke inhalation.

One building resident was evacuated from the apartment above the fire using a ladder, the release said. The rest of the building's occupants evacuated themselves.

The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage, according to the release. Firefighters were on the scene for about an hour. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

The Red Cross was contacted to help assist with housing for the occupants of the building.