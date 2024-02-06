All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 14, 2023

Two injured in Cape Girardeau apartment fire Sunday

An apartment fire Sunday morning, March 12, in Cape Girardeau left two injured. No smoke detectors were operating on the premises at the time of the fire, fire Chief Randy Morris Jr. said in a release. Some were present but others appeared to have been removed, the release said...

Nathan English

An apartment fire Sunday morning, March 12, in Cape Girardeau left two injured.

No smoke detectors were operating on the premises at the time of the fire, fire Chief Randy Morris Jr. said in a release. Some were present but others appeared to have been removed, the release said.

Firefighters from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department received a call around 6:15 a.m. Sunday of reported smoke and fire coming from a basement apartment at 4 N. Pind Wood Lane.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Crews, using offensive tactics, were able to contain the fire to the apartment of origin within 10 minutes of arriving on scene, according to the release. The two occupants of the apartment were able to escape the residence on their own; they were treated for smoke inhalation.

One building resident was evacuated from the apartment above the fire using a ladder, the release said. The rest of the building's occupants evacuated themselves.

The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage, according to the release. Firefighters were on the scene for about an hour. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

The Red Cross was contacted to help assist with housing for the occupants of the building.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintena...
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until C...
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House ...
NewsOct. 15
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween gu...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required in the yards of sex offenders. Until now
NewsOct. 15
In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required in the yards of sex offenders. Until now
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by train
NewsOct. 14
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by train
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog killing
NewsOct. 14
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog killing
Police report 10-15-24
NewsOct. 14
Police report 10-15-24
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during Missouri traffic stop
NewsOct. 14
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during Missouri traffic stop
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 14
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy