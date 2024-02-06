All sections
October 24, 2022

Two in custody after Sikeston shooting

SIKESTON, Mo. — Two are in custody after an individual was shot in the face late Thursday night. At approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety received a call of an individual who was shot in the face on the 900 block of Montgomery Street...

By David Jenkins ~ Standard Democrat
story image illustation

SIKESTON, Mo. — Two are in custody after an individual was shot in the face late Thursday night.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety received a call of an individual who was shot in the face on the 900 block of Montgomery Street.

Sgt. Tyler Rowe, Sikeston DPS public information officer, said two individuals were taken into custody but were not named pending the filing of formal charges.

The victim, who has not been named, was transported to a local hospital where they are receiving medical treatment.

No further information was available at presstime.

Local News
