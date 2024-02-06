Two in custody after shots fired in Dexter Walmart parking lot

DEXTER — Two are in custody after shots were fired in the Walmart parking lot in Dexter.

Dexter police chief Hank Trout said that at 9:09 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, officers with the Dexter Police Department were dispatched to 2025 W. Business Highway 60, Walmart Supercenter, regarding a report of shots fired.

Trout said a description of a suspect vehicle was given, and officers stopped the car on Specialty Drive, near Business Highway 60. Two suspects were taken into custody and a firearm was recovered.

Trout said that during the preliminary investigation, it was discovered that two vehicles were parked on the east side of the Walmart parking lot.