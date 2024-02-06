Two in custody after shots fired in Dexter Walmart parking lot

DEXTER — Two are in custody after shots were fired in the Walmart parking lot in Dexter.
Dexter police chief Hank Trout said that at 9:09 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, officers with the Dexter Police Department were dispatched to 2025 W. Business Highway 60, Walmart Supercenter, regarding a report of shots fired.
Trout said a description of a suspect vehicle was given, and officers stopped the car on Specialty Drive, near Business Highway 60. Two suspects were taken into custody and a firearm was recovered.
Trout said that during the preliminary investigation, it was discovered that two vehicles were parked on the east side of the Walmart parking lot.
Authorities said individuals from one vehicle approached the other and after returning to their vehicle and while driving away, the driver of the parked vehicle exited his vehicle, pulled a handgun and fired at the other vehicle. Both vehicles then left the area.
Trout said the vehicle that was shot at while leaving the area was later located in Hayti. No occupants were located inside the vehicle.
The suspects are currently being held at the Dexter Police Department pending the filing of formal charges.
Trout said this is an ongoing investigation and further details will be released as they become available.
